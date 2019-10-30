Thousands scramble for nine cleaner jobs

WINDHOEK - Close to 3 000 desperate job seekers queued for hours at the Windhoek Central Hospital in the hope of landing nine cleaner vacancies.

The vacancies were advertised in February this year. The Windhoek Central Hospital was packed as long queues snaked outside the main hospital’s building.

The job seekers, who travelled from as far Gobabis, were invited to do a 25-minute aptitude test.

The majority of the applicants were young people who are already grappling with high unemployment.

According to the latest figures from the Namibia Statistics Agency, about 46.10 percent of the country’s youth are without jobs, while the national unemployment rate stands at 33.40 percent.

One of the applicants, Sushmita Eichas, said she has been without a job for three years. Eichas, whose highest qualification is a Grade 12 certificate, is hoping to land one of the jobs in order to take good care of her two children as well as assist her husband who is the sole breadwinner.

Before relocating to Windhoek, Eichas was a cashier in Tsumeb.

“I have been unemployed for three years. I have been applying for jobs and going for interviews but have not been successful,” said Eichas.

She told New Era that the 25-minute per person test comprised 12 multiple choice questions with a total of 40 marks.

She said they were asked, among others, about material one uses for cleaning.

“Like what you use to clean vomit with. What do you use to remove polish and the machinery and about the public charter,” said Eichas.

She added that those who will emerge successful from this test will undergo an oral test next week.

Another applicant is 35-year-old Simon Namawe, who longs for a stable and permanent job. Although he needs a job, he is unsure because of the number of people who turned up.

He has been holding temporary positions since completing his Grade 12 in 2006.

“I want a job because it sustains you. Right now, means of survival is difficult. I cannot depend on my parents,” said Namawe.

Namawe said he has been a part-time home evaluator but tenders are difficult to come by during this economic downturn.

“You only get a job after six months and earn about N$8 000. From the amount you have to pay back people you owe. I also have to take care of my family and children,” he added.

An official from the ministry of health, who humbly requested anonymity, confirmed that the vacancies were advertised in February.

She said close to 3 000 people turned up but they still have to verify this based on the number of people who wrote the test.

She said they started with the test at 08h00 and were done before lunch. “We expected a large group of people because of unemployment. We want to be transparent (hence inviting people for the interview),” said the official.

2019-10-30 07:33:13 | 1 days ago