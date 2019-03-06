Thugs burglarise Nedbank,  steal cash

WINDHOEK - Nedbank Namibia Limited has confirmed a break-in at its Otjiwarongo branch early on Monday morning in which an unknown number of suspects forced the window open and entered through an exit door and stole an unspecified but large amount of money.

In a media statement, the Bank executive for retail and business banking Richard Meeks said it appeared as if the break-in happened in the early hours of Monday morning.

“Investigations are on-going and we remain appreciative of the quick response by the police. We have committed our full support to the investigation team, with our own security personnel fully deployed to assist with analysing the forensic evidence,” stated Meeks.

Meek requested any member of the public who may potentially have information about the incident, to contact their nearest police station.

Also, confirming the break-in, Otjozondjupa regional police spokesperson, Inspector Maureen Mbeha said the break-in occurred around 01h00 on Monday morning. She said no suspects is arrested nor the recovery of money. Mbeha said police investigation is ongoing.

2019-03-06 09:52:28 26 days ago