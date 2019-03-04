Tigers score 7 goals past Young Brazilians …Stars beat Waters to remain on course

Windhoek – It rained goals in the MTC Namibia Premier League (NPL) this weekend, as Shandumbala giants Tigers produced a breathtaking performance that saw them demolish league rookies Young Brazilians 7-3 in a one-sided match at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on Saturday.

Tigers’ beanpole defender Ferdinand Karongee gave the Shandumbala boys the lead almost six minutes into the match and striker Terdius Uiseb also added his name on the scoresheet to extend Tigers lead.

Approaching the changeover, Tigers striker Mapenzi Muwanei was soon in the thick of things when he scored their third goal to finish the first half leading 3-0. The second half provided a bit of impetus for Brazilians who responded to Tigers onslaught with a goal from Jantjies Vries to make it 3-1.

But Tigers were not done as Absalom Iimbondi extended their lead to 4-1 but the boys from the southern town Karasburg pulled back one goal through Barnath Cloete to make it 4-2.

Tigers kept heaping more pressure on Brazilians through innumerous attacks, which saw Llewelyn Stanley, Iimbondi adding two more goals and an own-goal by Brazilians defender Warren Poffader helped Tigers complete their seven goals whitewash of Brazilians. Veteran middleman Brian Bantam scored Brazilians third goal to finish the match 7-3.

Also at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on Saturday, Citizens delivered an awe-inspiring performance to brush aside a stubborn Julinho Sporting outfit by 2-1, while at Otjiwarongo’s Mokati Stadium Life Fighters defeated visiting coastal outfit Eleven Arrows. Otjiwarongo’s Mighty Gunners played to 1-all draw against Civics also at the Mokati Stadium.

In the only match played on Friday at the Sam Nujoma Stadium, defending champions African Stars restored their title hopes with a hard-fought 1-0 win over visiting coastal giants Blue Waters.



