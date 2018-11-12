Toddler dies at neighbour’s homestead

NKURENKURU - Police in Kavango West are awaiting post-mortem results to ascertain the cause of death of a two-year-old girl who was found dead on Wednesday afternoon at the neighbour’s homestead where she was left by her mother to play with other young children.

“We are still awaiting the post-mortem results, we are expecting it during the week,” said Kavango West Regional Police crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Rudolf Mutonga Mbumba, on Saturday.

The incident was reported to have happened between 14h00 - 15h00 at Nandeu village in Kavango West Region. “The deceased Sirka Hausiku, a two-year-old girl was found dead in the neighbour’s homestead,” Mbumba said

The police investigations are underway. “The body of the deceased was transported to Nkurenkuru mortuary awaiting post-mortem,” Mbumba further stated.

