Top trending - Sonny Side gets awed by Namibian street food

Minnesota based YouTube star Sonny Side travels to unique parts of the world on the hunt for the best food each country has to offer and shares these stories with viewers on his vlog called ‘Best Ever Food Review Show’.

He recently visited the capital city on a venture of trying out local street food. Accompanied by local comedian Slick the D*ck, Side got to see the complicated street food culture of Windhoek.

The 18:21 video on YouTube has raked in more than one million views since it was uploaded on 8 April 2020. “I only got to know that the video is doing so well. It’s impressive and I am happy that I got to be part of sharing my beautiful country to the rest of the world,” mentioned Slick.

“I was more of the eyes and the ears, I made him try the kapana, and chicken feet while some cuisines were recommended by the team he travelled with and friends that were in Namibia. When we were at the market, vendors recommended other food types,” said the Slick.

Amazing local street food which were introduced to the visitor, street style includes the favourite boerwors, tripe, pap, chicken feet, goat head, Mopani worms, marathon chicken and the country’s best delicacy-Kapana. Another dish that surprised many, was the scrabbled eggs prepared with chicken liver, in one pot.

Places which he got to see was the open markets in Otjomuise area, Single Quarters, Wernhil Flea Market and the Tukondjeni Open Market in Okuryangava, Slick said he was delighted as a Namibian to tour around a person such as Side who he didn’t know at first. “No one of us knew each other before meeting and I was happy to tell him many things about Namibia, the history and amazing food, ” said Slick.

After the tour of exquisite street food, Side and his team headed to the northwestern parts of the country to what he termed as “the unknown, travelling back in time to a way of life that is fading fast”, which is the former Kaokoland (Kunene).

Best Ever Food Review Show is the first food review show exploring the unique foods of each country, from the best street food to the most insane food markets, with a fresh point of view and punchy delivery, encouraging empathy and understanding other cultures along the way.

