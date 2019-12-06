Torrential rain leaves Oshakati flooded

OSHAKATI - Some residents of Onawa informal settlement in Oshakati were left without shelter while their belongings were destroyed when their shacks were flooded by rainwater yesterday morning.

Although some of the affected people attempted to put sand at the entrance of their shacks to stem the tide, residents said most of the water still penetrated from everywhere around the shacks.

The flooding was observed around many areas around town, including the just inaugurated houses at Ehenye. Many other businesses around town particularly the front entrances were also blocked by water yesterday.

In addition, roads and passages used by residents in the informal settlements to town were also heavily flooded and people had to cross through water to get to town.

Letisia Venandi of the Onawa location who was also left homeless said she will seek for shelter at her neighbours until her shack dries out.

Venandi’s bed, cupboard, sofa and several other belongings were also under water.

“I cannot sleep here because there is likely to be more water as the rain is not stopping,” said Venandi.

An aggrieved Emilia Kandali Nelago said she never experienced any flooding when she was staying at Eemwandi location where they were relocated from to Onawa.

“It seems like the council brought us here to lose our belongings. My bags of cement and sofas are under water,” said an irritated Nelago.

Another resident of the same location was observed using a water jar to tap water from her shack.

Hendrina Heelu whose house at Ehenye was flooded said she remains optimistic that council will put up storm water channels as it was promised by the Oshakati Town Council.

Acting Chief Executive Officer Kornelius Kapolo told this newspaper that the water channels are already in place, but would need to work on a few more.

He said the channels were not draining the water at a fast pace because of the high rainfall received.

Kapolo said the council is sympathizing with its affected residents.

The situation is anticipated to get worse as more rain is expected between today and Saturday morning, Namibia Meteorological Services chief forecaster Odilo Kgobetsi confirmed.

Kgobetsi said more rain is expected in the north central regions covering Oshana, Oshikoto, Ohangwena, Kavango West and East, Otjozondjupa, Khomas and Omaheke regions.

He said at least 50 mm is expected to be recorded in the affected areas daily with anticipation that there is also likely to be flash floods.

By yesterday morning, high rainfall temperatures of over 60 mm were recorded in areas such as Oshakati where 62 mm was recorded, 65.2 mm in Ondangwa and 60 mm in Witvlei.

Kgobetsi said rain is expected to die out towards the west leading up to Kunene region; however, rain is expected to continue in Okongo, Tsumkwe, Omaheke and the southern part of the country.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry’s hydrologist Leonard Hango said good rainfall has been received in Ondjiva in Angola, however, there are no signs of floods yet.

“Our devices along the borders are not showing any inflow of water from Angola. What we have at the moment is local water from the rain received,” said Hango.



2019-12-06 08:01:54 | 1 days ago