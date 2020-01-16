Trainer confident of Desert Storm victory Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK - Promoter and founder of AC Boxing Academy Imms Moses is confident that his boxer Sakaria ‘Desert Storm’ Lukas will defeat American opponent Jessie Magdaleno when they trade blows in March in a match that promises fireworks.

Lukas, who is undefeated and a former Africa featherweight champion, is set to take on Magdaleno in New York. Speaking to New Era Sport, Moses said he is confident that his boxer would do well in the US. He continued the coming fight will also motivate the stable to work extra hard as they draw close to fighting for a world title.

“Yes its true Sakaria will have a fight in America, and of course I am sure that my boxer will take this one. It is a huge match for AC Boxing and Namibia at large. Training has been going well. The boxer is highly motivated to work extra hard,” he said.

“I know he is going to take this one, that’s why we decided to take the fight because we know this is the type of competition we’ve been looking for. We know what we are doing, we have done some good homework over the past years and now it’s really paying off. At least you can see we are drawing close to world title fight. I believe the fight will favour him.”

Lukas is one of Namibia’s most talented boxers and is undefeated in the paid ranks. He has won all his 23 professional fights. He won the Namibia featherweight title in 2013 and never looked back. In 2015, he won the Pan African featherweight title after beating Nathaniel Kamati.

His American opponent also has a good record, having won 27 of his 28 professional fights, while he has suffered defeat once.

