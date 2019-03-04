TransNamib to introduce night train

ONDANGWA - TransNamib is exploring the possibility to introduce a night train service in order to double its business and revenue as part of its five-year business plan approved by Cabinet in December last year.

Since the inception of the train from Tsumeb to Ondangwa and Oshikango, the TransNamib train has only been operational daily during the day.

“It’s a major achievement for the company and we only can now take the company to move forward. Now the real business must start,” enthused TransNamib CEO Johny Smith at a launch meeting with stakeholders on Friday at Ondangwa.

Transformation of the company already started in February after struggling to have the plan approved for the last 10 years.

Although the company has already started to see slight improvement, it will need N$2.5 billion to transform the company successfully as per its business plan.

However, the company is projecting to grow at least by 20 percent yearly and increase its freight from 1.5 million to 3 million in order to reach its dream.

The end plan is to become profitable in the next two and a half years.

In the last 10 months, the company has further observed a growth of six percent of freight, the best recorded in the last 10 years, according to Smith.

Smith said the railway line from Tsumeb to the north is a vital opportunity for the rail service provider to increase its revenue base because of the vast construction ongoing in the north.

As part of its success already, the company has since last year been taking off about 150 trucks loaded with cement on the road monthly.

The cement usually transported by trucks is now currently being transported by rail.

He said the introduction of just one additional route from Tsumeb to Ondangwa could further take off 30 trucks which will further ease congestions and safety on the road.

The company further opened its Lüderitz railway after it has been closed for 15 years.

Also, in attendance at the meeting, was the Governor of Oshikoto Henok Kankoshi who urged TransNamib to ensure that the shrubs along the rail are removed so that it does not endanger the inhabitants.

He further also appealed for the railway crossing to be made accessible for all vehicle types as some are not sedan friendly.



