Tribal leaders support Erongo charity drive Victoria Kaapanda National Khomas

The Oukwanyama traditional authority came on board to assist the Kwafela Oshiwana initiative to support Erongo, saying it will mobilise its communities to contribute to food items being collected for Erongo’s humanitarian assistance.

Chairperson of the Oukwanyama Traditional Authority George Nelulu said the Kwafela Oshiwana project is praiseworthy.

“We value and appreciate your generous idea. I’m using this opportunity to ask everyone to assist in whatever way possible to help our brothers and sisters in Erongo region, who lost jobs due to Covid-19,” said Nelulu.

Hadino Hishongwa, who previously served as a minister and Namibia’s high commissioner to Botswana and is the headman of Omhedi village, said with the good rains received, many of the communal farmers had a good mahangu harvest.

“Many of us got a good harvest from our mahangu field and we should give to others who are hungry,” Hishongwa appealed to his subjects and other farmers. Northern farmers, touched by the plight of Erongo residents, some of whom are retrenched due to the outbreak of Covid-19, initiated a project that collects food from fellow farmers to feed communities in need at the coastal region. Erongo is currently the epicentre of the virus. Chairperson of the northern traditional authorities chief Herman Ndilimani Iipumbu said this was his long-time plan.

“Since there is a project, we will join and work together to help and support our people in Erongo,” assured Iipumbu. The group also sought funds and requested more local donors to come on board. The group’s spokesperson, Ben Mulongeni, also urged the community and businesses to assist by offering space to store the donated food items before they are sent to the coast. The current space provided is not sufficient for the items. “We are not helping only people from the north but we want everyone in Erongo to benefit. The idea is not to collect only food for Erongo but every Namibian in need,” stated Mulongeni. The initiative, operating under Kwafela Oshiwana Foundation, is the brainchild of Cornelius Paulus, a resident of Ondangwa.

Paulus added this project will continue post-Covid-19 and will benefit all Namibians in need.

He thanked all those who volunteered to pack the donated food items, further extending gratitude to all those involved in the local initiated charity initiative.

2020-07-16 08:44:20 | 14 hours ago