Tsintsabis proclaimed a settlement

OMUTHIYA – The community of Tsintsabis in Guinas constituency can breathe a sigh of relief as the area was formally proclaimed a settlement, says its chief regional officer Frans Enkali, who assured the public that the area is receiving undivided developmental attention.

“We are on top of the game when it comes to developing Tsintsabis. Nothing much could be done before as we didn’t have control over the land, but I can assure you as of today that Tsintsabis has now formally been declared a settlement. We will therefore kickstart with planning, surveying and conducting a feasibility study,” said Enkali.

Tsintsabis has been a priority but there has been public criticism on the slow progress on proclamation.

“We could not plan before as the land wasn’t ours. We this year received N$2 million for feasibility studies so that we can start the construction of a constituency office. Once that is done, we will broaden up the planning to include the entire settlement. We know there are locations in the area, thus with a plan it will help us formalise and set a roadmap,” stated the chief regional officer.

Enkali noted that the council’s hands were tied by the government moratorium placed on the construction of offices, but emphasised that they have been forging ahead.

Tsintsabis is situated about 60 kilometres north-east of Tsumeb and serves as a gateway to the Kavango East through Mpungu. The area has economic potential as it is surrounded by farms as well as tourism facilities such as rest camps.

“We could not request a lot of money for this programme as it will not make sense for us to have more funds which we will end up not using. Thus, we doing planning for now and then next year we can ask for a bigger amount as that will be for actual construction. So far we have also started engaging consultants,” he added.

Guinas constituency has been without an administrative office following the fourth delimitation commission of Namibia, which recommended the establishment of a new constituency in 2013, and the administration centre which was based at Oshivelo then formed part of the newly created Nehale Lya Mpingana.

2020-08-05 09:13:02 | 13 hours ago