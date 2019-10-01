Tsumeb Copper Festival raises N$479 000

OMUTHIYAGWIIPUNDI - An amount of N$479 000 was raised last Friday at the gala dinner held in Tsumeb towards the prestigious 17th Tsumeb annual Copper Festival which is slated for the end of this month.

This year’s theme is ‘Copper brings Namibia together’.

“Events such as the copper festival are very important for the tourism calendar because they provide businesses with an opportunity to showcase their products and services. These products and service providers are vital in assisting municipality in its efforts to diversify the local economic base,” stated the Deputy Minister of Environment and Tourism Bernadette Jagger at the official opening.

With Namibia’s rich and diverse culture, she encouraged the organisers to incorporate such tangible and intangible cultural heritage fully into the event. Jagger said, besides being a celebration of culture, the festival also gave Tsumeb residents a rare opportunity to study the history and splendour of the country. She emphasised on the importance of tourism and its benefits to the town, considering its strategic location, thus urging the residents and business fraternity to explore such area so they can attract investors, which will lead to accelerated development.

“It is important to keep in mind that tourism is susceptible to many factors, both internal and external. Therefore, we should not engage in activities that will tarnish the image of our country, and through that it negatively affects the sector’s standards of quality services, facilities and products. The safety and security of visitors and their belonging should also be assured,” she stated.

She urged businesses as well as Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to add value to existing natural resources.

2019-10-01 07:05:25 3 hours ago