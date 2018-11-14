Tunacor names vessel after late stalwart Toivo ya Toivo

WALVIS BAY - Tunacor Fisheries has renamed one of its vessels, MV Katutka, after anti-apartheid stalwart Herman Andimba Toivo ya Toivo at an emotional ceremony held here on Monday.

The renaming ceremony was attended by former president Hifikepunye Pohamba, Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources Bernhardt Esau and Ya Toivo’s widow, Vicky, amongst others. The managing director of Tunacor, Peya Hitula, said the former Robben Island prisoner, who also served as the company’s board chairperson for 12 years on behalf of the Robben Island former prisoners’ trust, was instrumental in shaping the company as well as the fishing industry.

“Hence we are doing it with pride and honour to show that we appreciate his contribution to us.”

Vicky ya Toivo, in a touching tribute, said her husband left behind a legacy of hard work and humanity and he also believed in workers being the biggest contributors to development.

“I and my family are very humbled by the honour you bestowed on my late husband.”

Pohamba said it is befitting that the stalwart is honoured by Tunacor for his contribution to the country and fishing. “He made personal sacrifices for our freedom and rights.

His life should be celebrated and remembered for generations, indeed, as he was a dedicated, fearless extraordinary man and a gallant leader against apartheid,” Pohamba said.

