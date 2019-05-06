Tura Magic Ladies crowned Women Super League Champs …pockets N$40 000 in prize money

WINDHOEK – Tura Magic Ladies on Saturday pulled out all stops to dismantle a hapless Galz & Goals FC outfit 4-1 at the NFA Technical Centre in Katutura, as they were officially crowned NFA Skorpion Zinc Women Super League champions.

With the victory that saw Magic being declared champions of the Women Super League for the 2018/2019 season, they pocked a handsome N$40 000 in prize money including a trophy and gold medals.

A cool N$20 000 and N$12 000 will be rewarded to the second and third placed finishers, while the fourth placed team gets to take home N$10 000.

On Saturday, Magic net-buster Anna-Marie Shikusho opened the scoring floodgates well within five minutes of the match when she benefited from a cross from the left wing which found Lovisa Mulunga, who then cleverly spotted a well-positioned Shikusho, who wasted little time in burying the ball behind the net to make it 1-0.

Galz & Goals managed to pull one back through Lease Hanse who equalised from a well-orchestrated cross from Beverly Uueziua in the 22nd minute to make it 1-1. More goals from Juliana Blou, Millicent Hikuam and Agnes Kauzuu proved enough to steer Magic to a comfortable 4-1 win over an outfoxed Galz & Goals.

Magic mentor Shama Gure felt ecstatic winning the league for the second time in a row and said that their secret has been consistent hard work and determination.

“It’s always a brand new feeling winning and I feel more excited as we also achieved the same last year. We believed in hard work right from day one and has been our secret to success,’’ said a jovial Gure.

