Tura Magic set to be crowned Women Soccer League champions

WINDHOEK – After an outstanding performance in the NFA Skorpion Zinc Women Super League in the current season, Tura Magic ladies are set to be crowned league champions this coming weekend – with three more games in hand and currently sitting with 48 points atop the log.

Magic will face Galz & Goals on Saturday at the NFA Technical Centre, where they will be officially crowned league champions immediately after the match. Last weekend, Magic played to a 1-all draw against Nampol FC, but made sure to collect maximum points against Namib Daughters via a 5-0 win on Sunday.

Anna-Marie Shikusho from Tura Magic will be out to cement her name on the top goal scorers list, as she currently has 22 goals, closely followed by Beverly Uueziua of Galz & Goals with her 21 goals.

Meanwhile earlier on Saturday, Namib Daughters almost held their ground when they let Nust Babes creep back into the game when they let their 3-0 lead slip away when they allowed Nust to put three past them to force a 3-3 draw at the final whistle.

Daughters started off on a high note when jersey number 10 Ignasia Haoses scored from a deflection and continued to apply pressure with a cross from the right flank that allowed Joicy Tsaes to put another away making it 2-0.

Geraldine Skrywer added another goal for Daughters to take their lead to 3-0. Nust managed to work their way back into the match when star player Lorraine Jossob struck one back for Nust early in the 2nd half to make it 3-1.

Another opportunity knocked on their door when Nust’s captain failed to put the ball at the back of the net with just the opposition’s keeper left to beat. But confidence grew for Nust as they got their ducks in a row with eventual Player of the Match Jossob adding two more goals to force a 3-all draw against Daughters.

Saturday Results:

Girls Football Academy 0-0 Rightway FC

Tura Magic FC 1-1 Khomas Nampol FC

Galz and Goals FC 1-0 Unam Bokkies FC

Sunday Results:

Tura Magic FC 5-0 Namib Daughters FC

Rightway FC 1- 4 Galz and Goals FC

Unam Bokkies FC 0-2 Omaheke Queens FC

2019-05-02 10:06:06 1 days ago