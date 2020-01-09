Two found with illegal animal skins granted bail John Muyamba Courts & Crime Khomas

KAHENGE - Two men, who were found in possession of illegal animal skins, were each granted bail of N$8 000 in the Kahenge periodical court on Monday. Haingura Patric Mberema, 54, and Malimbo Richard Siremo were arrested on Friday in Kavango West after they were allegedly found with controlled wildlife products. They were caught with a leopard skin, two crocodile skins and a slender mongoose skin.

The wildlife products have a combined value of N$240 000. Their case was remanded to 10 March for further police investigations and plea. The two accused appeared before magistrate Barry Mufana, while Godfrey Shivolo represented the state in the matter. In a separate court case, 31-year-old, Nghiyalwa Paulus Baroka was denied bail when he appeared in the same court on a charge of rape and common assault. Baroka was arrested on Friday at about 23h45 at Kangenya location in Nkurenkuru after he was reported to have allegedly assaulted a 27-year-old female and further pulled her forcefully into his tent and had sexual intercourse with her without her consent. His case was remanded for 12 March for further police investigations and for him to acquire legal aid representation.

2020-01-09 07:01:30 | 6 days ago