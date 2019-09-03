Two pedestrians fatally injured in Oshikoto

OMUTHIYA -Two female pedestrians were fatally bumped over the weekend near Onathinge in the Oshikoto Region. While a woman and her one-year old became latest victims on Sunday when they fell off a moving vehicle in Omuthiya.

According to the police report, a 28-year-old man is in police custody in connection with the recent incident in Omuthiya for failure to report an accident as well as failing to render assistance to the victims. He also faces a charge of reckless and negligent driving. The suspect who cannot be named will appear in Ondangwa magistrate’s court today (Tuesday)

In addition, Oshikoto’s detective, Chief Inspector Edna Nawa said an unknown woman was bumped by a Mercedes Benz Truck belonging to Omuthiya Town Council around 22h30 on Sunday evening at Onathinge, while trying to cross the road.

“The deceased was transported to Onandjokwe hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival. The licenced driver was identified as Oscar Kondjeni Panduleni,” she added, saying a case of culpable homicide was opened against the driver. Next of kin not informed

Still at Onathinge, another case of culpable homicide was registered on Friday, after a 47 year old woman was run over by a an Audi with registration no N20047W as she tried to cross the road.

“The 29 year-old-driver, Tomas Tangeni Kaasindani was driving from Omuthiya to Ondangwa when he saw a pedestrian crossing the road, and tried to swerve off but still pumped the person who died on the spot. She was identified as Helvi Daniel from Onathinge village,” stated Nawa.

Next of kin informed while police investigations continue.

