Uanivi strikes two-year deal with French side Massy

WINDHOEK – Namibia’s international rugby star Tjiuee Uanivi has found a new home in the French second tier rugby league Pro D2 after it was announced that the bulky Namibian lock has penned a two-year deal with Rugby Club Massy Essonne (RCME).

The French club announced on its social media platforms that the 28-year will be joining RCME from English cub London Scottish, where he made 16 appearances in all competitions and has played in some of the world’s top divisions of rugby, including the Top 14, Super Rugby and Guinness Pro 12.

Uanivi, who can play either as second-row or flanker, started off as a professional in France at Brive and played there between 2013 and 2015, before signing for the Sharks in South Africa in 2016.

He then joined forces with Scottish giants Glasgow Warriors for the 2016/17 season, and moved on to secure a new home at London Scottish in 2017 and remained there until his latest move to French side RCME.

The gigantic and versatile Uanivi has to date amassed a total 26 caps for Namibia senior side the Welwitschias since making his debut in 2014, and those appearances include the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England.

RCME is a French rugby union club from Massy, Essonne that play in Rugby Pro D2, the second tier of the French league system. They are based in Massy, Essonne, in the southern suburbs of Paris and were founded in 1971. They were promoted from the Fédérale 1 at the end of the 2011–12 season, entering professional rugby for the first time in their history.



