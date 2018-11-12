Unam exhibition opens this Thursday 

WINDHOEK - Visual arts graduates from the University of Namibia (Unam) are opening their exhibition this year at the National Art Gallery of Namibia (NAGN) main gallery this Thursday.

The exhibition will be at the NAGN and the Franco Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC). Up to 21 graduates on both degree and diploma programmes are exhibiting their works at the two venues. They are majoring in various fields such as Art for Advertising, Ceramic Studies, Creative Expression, Fashion Studies, Textiles Studies and Visual Culture. This year’s exhibition reflects the outcome, dedication and creativity of the students throughout the academic year.

The students have been engaging various topics such as identity, cultural norms and social- economic and environmental issues which are a mirror of society. Their work explores innovative and contemporary art forms and expression. The NAGN and FNCC have worked closely together with the students and lecturers to create a vibrant and diverse exhibition that inhabits the Foyer, Upper and Main galleries at the NAGN as well as the exhibition space at the FNCC.

