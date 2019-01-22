Unam invites local coaches to fill vacancies … more than 10 mentors wanted

WINDHOEK – The University of Namibia (Unam) Sports Office under the Office of the Dean of Students this week advertised a cluster of coaching vacancies at its various campuses countrywide, with qualified and experienced local coaches encouraged to apply for the positions.

Just recently, the Board of Directors of Unam Football Club completed a thorough process of shortlisting and appointing a head coach for Unam FC, which campaigns in the MTC Namibia Premier League.

Local well-experienced football mentor Woody Jacobs emerged as favourite from the marathon interviews and was subsequently appointed head coach of Unam FC and will be deputised by Marcello Wakudumo.

This week and in coming days, the university will continue with the process of filling all its sport clubs with highly qualified and experienced mentors in various areas. At the Windhoek main campus, the university is in need of a rugby head coach, netball head coach, hockey head coach, basketball head coach, volleyball head coach, Unam Bokkies head coach, athletics head coach, boxing head coach and a karate head coach.

At the Rundu campus, the university advertised two positions that need to be filled before end of this month. At the river town of Rundu, the varsity’s football and volleyball teams are both in need of head coaches and qualified and well-experienced locals have been urged to apply.

Unam’s Ongwediva José Eduardo dos Santos and Hifikepunye Pohamba campuses are both in need of a basketball head coach apiece, while a well-qualified and experienced football head coach is wanted at the Ogongo campus.

