Unam too clever for hapless Brazilians … BA strengthen title credentials

WINDHOEK – University of Namibia (Unam) football club were the biggest winners from round thirteen of matches played in the county’s flagship football league, the MTC Premiership, last weekend.

The Clever Boys hammered the league’s new boys Young Brazilians by three unanswered goals in a one-sided encounter at the Unam sports field on the outskirts of the capital on Saturday.

Brave Warriors’ discarded veteran defender Dudes Mwedihanga opened the floodgates for the students with a well-taken free kick to give the hosts a well-deserved lead (1-0).

Hija Katjivena, (son of former Liverpool attacking midfielder India Katjivena) stretched the students’ slender lead (2-0) before Edmund Kambanda all but ended the contest with goal number three (3-0).

Men in camouflaged uniform too light for unstoppable BA

Elsewhere, Black Africa consolidated their position on the MTC Premiership log standings with a convincing 2-nil triumph over closest title challengers Mighty Gunners at the Sam Nujoma Stadium in Windhoek, under floodlights on Friday.

A goal apiece via the educated boots of enterprising playmaker Wendell Rudath and serial net rattler McCartney Naweseb, did the trick for the runaway log leaders.

United gain ground

In other action, league rookies Okahandja United scraped to a well-deserved hard-fought 1-0 win over the season’s surprise package Citizens. Star Kaengurova netted the only goal of the match in the second half.

The victory slightly lifted the Boys from the Garden Town out of the relegation zone – leaving the trio of old-time campaigners Orlando Pirates, Civics and Blue Waters staring the dreaded relegation axe in the face.

Gutsy Ghosts demonstrate good signs of recovery

Reigning MTC Premiership champions African Stars were made to sweat for their narrow 1-0 victory against relegation- threatened Orlando Pirates in an action-packed league encounter at the Sam Nujoma stadium on Saturday.

Contrary to their worrisome low placing on the log table, the Buccaneers were by far the most enterprising side of the two and had Lady Luck smiled their way – they could have left the with field with at least a point.

Much-travelled gangling forward Kumbee Katjiteo netted the decisive match-winning goal when he toe-poked a loose ball into the net to give the Reds an unconvincing 1- 0 victory against ten-man Pirates.

The gutsy Ghosts had to weather the storm with a man down for almost 50 minutes following the first-half dismissal of hard-tackling Ghanaian holding midfielder Cephas Awunor, for a second bookable offence.

Based on Saturday’s much improved near faultless performance, the old adage that its not over until the fat lady sings could just be what the good doctor has ordered for the resurgent Buccaneers.

And those self-styled football pundits who have already started writing an obituary for the Buccaneers will be best advised to do so at their own peril.

In yesterday's action, Life Fighters saw off Julinho Sporting 2-1 away from home at the Rundu stadium

2019-02-18 10:57:01 1 months ago