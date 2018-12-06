Unam’s Prosperity Brokers win 2018 Namibian Scholars’ Investment Challenge

WINDHOEK - Team Prosperity Brokers from the University of Namibia (Unam) were announced as winners of the Scholars Investment Challenge 2018 at a prize-giving function held at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) last week Friday in Windhoek.

Prosperity Brokers earned a return of 6.28 percent on their investment portfolio for the duration of the competition, which ran over a period of six months from the 1st of June 2018 to 16 November 2018.

This was the 17th year of the competition, which allows students to trade on the Namibian Stock Exchange (NSX) with virtual shares. The competition aims to promote awareness amongst scholars and the general public on the role and operations of the Namibian capital market whilst aiming to encourage broad-based participation by the Namibian public. This year 40 teams from the different local universities, namely Unam, Nust, IUM and Welwitchia, participated.

A competition such as this would not be possible without committed and caring partners. Thus, sponsors made sure that the contest maintained its attraction and prestige by providing financial and other assistance.

Without them the competition would not have been a success, organisers say.

Sponsors for the 2018 Scholars Investment Challenge were IJG Securities, Capricorn Group, Letshego, FirstRand Namibia, PSG Wealth Management, Namibia Breweries, Financial Literacy Initiative, AIESEC and the University of Namibia.

