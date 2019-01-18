Underdogs Stars out to pull giant-killer act against Casablanca … clash set for Sunday

WINDHOEK – With all odds stacked against them and continental football bookmakers giving them little to no chance of survival, Namibian football reigning champions African Stars will this weekend be out to pull off a giant-killing act when they confront CAF Confederation Cup champions Raja Casablanca in Marrakesh, Morocco.

As the battle to reach Africa’s Confederation Cup group stages enters the final phase this weekend with the second leg matches on the cards, Stars will Sunday face another test of character when they square off against defending champions Casablanca, following last weekend’s 1-1 draw at the Sam Nujoma Stadium in Namibia’s metropolis Windhoek.

Although Casablanca will Sunday enjoy the advantage of an away goal, the Moroccans welcome Stars knowing very well that the deficit is within reach and coach Bobby Samaria’s soldiers left Windhoek knowing very well the size of the task at hand – which is to beat Casablanca in their own backyard.

Before being relegated to the Confederation Cup, Stars made Orlando Pirates sweat in the CAF Champions League and the South Africans had to sneak into the group stages with a slim 1-0 aggregate win.

However, Raja will bank on their vast experience in Africa with the evergreen Soufiane Rahimi one of the players expected to shine. Rahimi was on target to salvage the draw in Windhoek last weekend while Alfeus Handura found the back of the net for Stars.

The Confederation Cup is the second-tier African club competition and the play-offs pit 15 survivors from two qualifying rounds against CAF Champions League round-of-30 losers. – Adopted from Goal.com

African Stars squad that travelled to Morocco:

Ratanda Mbazuvara, Vipua Tjimune, Pat-Nevin Uanivi, Ivan Kamberipa, Dennis Ngueza Tjetjinda, Engelhardt Tickler Kahua, Treasure Kauapirura, Ronald Himeekua Ketjijere (C), Alfeus Mbwale Handura, Aubry Amseb, Tapiwa Musekiwa, Godwin Jena, Image Isaak, Ibroihim Youssouf, Mario Kotze, Chrispen Mbewe and Panduleni Nekundi.



