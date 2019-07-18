Urikhob joins Tanzanian club Young Africans SC

WINDHOEK – Namibian striker Sadney Urikhob, who was late last year released by Indonesian Liga 1 club PSMS Medan, has found refuge in the Tanzanian Premier League with that country’s top club Young Africans SC, New Era Sport has established.

As of Monday this week, Urikhob – joined the club as a free agent - had already arrived in the east African country to join his new teammates, but the duration of the contract the 27-year old Namibian has signed with The Citizens, as the Tanzanian club is known, at this point remains unestablished given the clandestineness of his move.

The speedy and skillful striker was part of Namibia’s 2019 Cosafa Cup squad in South Africa, where he gave a decent account of himself although the team failed to progress past the group stage of the regional competition.

Prior to his recent Tanzanian voyage, Urikhob last plied his trade with PSMS Medan in the Indonesian top tier football league, a club he joined in December 2017 as a free agent. But after a few cameo roles for PSMS Medan, he was released by the club and returned home where he had since remained club-less until his latest move to Young Africans SC.

Boasting 25 national team caps, the stocky dashing forward has had stints in the South African league with AmaZulu FC before moving to Thailand where he enjoyed a protracted run with various clubs in the Thai Super League with top clubs such as Saraburi, Super Power Samut Prakan and BEC Tero Sasana to mention but a few.

As for his new Tanzanian club, Young Africans SC is based in Kariakoo, Dar es Salaam and all the club’s home games are played at that country’s National Stadium. It is considered historically the biggest and most successful football club in Tanzanian football with a remarkable total of 27 league trophies in its cabinet.

Africans, who last season finished 2nd in the Tanzanian Premier League, are the second most successful Tanzanian football club; second to Simba S.C., who are the current champions of Tanzania.

