US donates two fire trucks to CoW

WINDHOEK- The City of Windhoek (CoW) received two fire trucks as donation from the Embassy of United States of America worth over N$2 million.

The fire trucks were already shipped to Namibia and arrived at the Port of Walvis Bay on 13 September.

The donation covered all shipping cost to Walvis Bay and Windhoek. Whereas CoW will be required to provide administrative support to the Embassy of USA and ensure that the vehicles are registered.

The make of the fire fighting vehicles is 1988 Mitsubishi Fuso. The estimated value of the two trucks is N$2 200 567.47.

The donation provides the City with assets they don’t have enough and cannot afford or access under the current financial circumstances. This donation will also enhance the CoW capacity of fire and rescue services delivery within the jurisdiction area. These fire engines are classified as used vehicles but believed to be in good operational condition.

The municipal council agenda for the ordinary meeting states the additional fire engines will make it possible for the CoW to extend its emergency response capacity to the growing informal settlements, Windhoek Rural Constituency area that fall within the extended boundary lines, such as Ongos township development, Mix settlement, Groot Aub, Finkenstein, Hosea Kutako Intenational Airport and coverage of important road networks such as the B1 road between Windhoek/Okahandja, Windhoek/ Rehoboth and the Trans Kalahari route.

The document stated that although there is prohibition on importation of certain second-hand motor vehicles, fire-fighting vehicles fall in a category of special vehicles that are exempted from this provision.

