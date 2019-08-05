Uvhungu Vhungu dairy farm to be leased out

RUNDU - Uuvungu-Vungu dairy farm which cost government N$141 million to construct will soon be leased for operations, says the Agricultural Business Development Agency (Agribusdev).

The upgrading and construction of the project has been completed and thus Agribusdev on behalf of government is busy preparing to lease it out.

The modern facility of the Uuvungu-Vungu dairy farm is designed to accommodate 750 cows and is upgradable to 1000 cows at full production capacity. The total area of the project is approximately 350 hectares (ha).

“The area comprises the logistics centre, the slurry dam and irrigation fields for fodder production. The total irrigable area under irrigation is 262 ha, comprising a total of eight pivots – three existing ones and five newly installed centre pivots,” said the Agribusdev boss, Petrus Uugwanga, in an exclusive interview with New Era.

According to Uugwanga, the leasing will take place once the bid process is complete and approval from the relevant authorities is granted.

A few months back Agribusdev also announced that they were going to lease out some of their green scheme projects, which include Ndonga-Linena irrigation project in Kavango East, Orange River irrigation project (ORIP) at Aussenkehr in the south of the country and the Kalimbezi irrigation project in Zambezi, which produces rice, to name but a few.

“In regard to the leasing of the green scheme projects, the bids evaluation process is in progress and once completed successful bidders will be informed to lease the farms,” Uugwanga noted.

The dairy farm is located some 10km east of Rundu along the Rundu-Divundu gravel road.

2019-08-05 07:02:29 2 days ago