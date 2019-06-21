Video: Arcadia FC receives playing gear worth N$10 000

Arcadia Football Club recently received playing gear worth over N$10 000 from their former chairperson Finastus Mutiwali, who is now based in Morocco.

The club was established in 1986 by Mutiwali, with the aim to encourage the development of young people in the Windhoek vicinity and also to put more emphasis on life skills development in order to address issues that affect them in their daily lives.

2019-06-21 15:16:52 10 hours ago