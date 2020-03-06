Video: NAMAs goes for finale Strauss Lunyangwe Entertainment Khomas

The 10th and last edition of the Namibian Annual Music Awards (Namas) will take place at The Dome in Swakopmund in the Erongo Region on 2 May 2020, MTC has announced.

Announcing the event in Windhoek this week, MTC’s executive Tim Ekandjo said, “The 2nd of May is a long weekend, so we want people to come in numbers.” Furthermore, Ekandjo stated that the nominees for this year’s awards will be released to the public on 27 March 2020 at the NTN. The event would be a glitzy and glamorous affair, he said.

Entertainment Now! has noted several queries on social media, with people seeking reasons why the coast has been chosen once again to host this prestigious award. However, Ekandjo said they had tried their best to get another venue but that pitch did not materialise.

2020-03-06 19:51:47 | 22 hours ago