Video: Shikalepo the braai stand maker

OUTAPI – Being a young entrepreneur is not easy, according to Modric Shikalepo, a 29-year-old braai stand maker who saw the need to make user-friendly stands for the braai lovers out there.

Shikalepo told Youth Corner he decided to venture into braai stand making because he noticed people have always had issues with the old conventional stands. “I always thought of fabricating something unique and advanced so I looked at kapana vendors, friends and family members during festive seasons how they braai then I came up with a better product,” he explained.

