Virus defers baby-dumping trial Maria Amakali National Khomas

The Covid-19 stage three restrictions in Windhoek has caused a temporary delay in the trial of a teenage girl, who is accused of dumping her dead infant last year after giving birth at home in Katutura.

According to State prosecutor Ellen Shipena, the accused, 19-year-old Feliscia Ruben, could not travel to Windhoek from the northern part of the country due to Covid-19 lockdown regulations, restricting movement of people from other regions into the local authorities of Okahandja, Windhoek and Rehoboth.

Thus, her case was presented in her absence in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Magistrate Uuatjo Uanivi postponed the case and scheduled Ruben’s trial to begin 6 May 2021.

Ruben, who is currently out on bail of N$1 000, was arrested on 7 June 2019 after she gave birth and allegedly dumped her infant.

According to police reports at the time, Ruben gave birth alone at home and allegedly dumped the baby a few metres in front of her residence.

It is suspected the baby hit its head on the floor during birth and died.

The teenager allegedly gave birth by herself after her uncle went to work, while her other siblings were attending school.

It is further alleged that the girl, after giving birth, soaked the bloody blanket in water outside the shack in the process of cleaning up the room.

The teenage girl arrived in Namibia from Onehoni in southern Angola at the end of May last year.

On the day of the incident, the police had to whisk the girl away from an angry mob that wanted to lynch her for having dumped her infant.

The mob wanted to break into the shack in which the girl was hiding for her safety.

- mamakali@nepc.com.na



2020-09-10 09:16:12 | 1 days ago