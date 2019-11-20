Voter card a gun to win election war – Nikanor Loide Jason Front Page News Khomas

ROSH PINAH – Swapo Party secretary for information and mobilisation and special advisor on veteran affairs in the vice-president’s office, Hilma Nikanor, has urged Swapo members to make their voter cards ready because the cards are the guns to win the election war.

Nikanor was speaking at a Swapo rally at Rosh Pinah last Sunday, held at the stadium in the town.

“Make sure your voter cards are ready. That is a weapon to win the war. I am not referring to any other war but I simply mean that it is gun to win the war during the upcoming elections. Use it wisely,” urged Nikanor.

She also lectured the gathering on the ballot paper saying the party’s sole presidential candidate Hage Geingob is wearing a grey suit on the ballot paper and is the one appearing second from the top.

“Do not get confused, our president is wearing the grey suit. He is second on the list. Therefore, check carefully before you confuse the votes,” she emphasised.

She said Swapo is convinced it will emerge victorious in both the Presidential and National Assembly elections because all its star rallies addressed by its presidential candidate drew a big response, which is a sign of victory.

“All the rallies were well attended and fully packed,” said an optimistic Nikanor.

2019-11-20 07:47:59 | 16 hours ago