Walvis Bay school defies reopening order Eveline de Klerk National Erongo

The Dolphin Private School at Walvis Bay was ordered to stop school activities on Friday after it was found operating from a warehouse in the industrial area at the town.

The school defied government orders by resuming face-to-face teaching for 60 learners from grade 1 to grade 3 at the warehouse.

At least seven teachers were found locked inside the secluded building on Friday morning.

Face-to-face classes for pre-primary to grade 3 learners will only resume on 21 September, according to a recently proclamation signed by President Hage Geingob.

While visiting the hidden premises in the industrial area with the police, education inspector for Walvis Bay Monica Gawises said the school had approached her earlier in the week, indicating that they want to resume their school calendar.

“I told them that we cannot allow them to resume face-to-face classes, especially for those grades but can continue with grade 7, 8 and 9 learners as they already returned to school,” Gawises explained.

She added that the decision to open in phases was a direct call from the President in consultation with the education and health ministry and should be adhered to by all schools.

“It would have been unfair to allow them to operate while all schools who also want to resume classes adhere to the call of the President,” she said.

The school then after consultations with the police ceased the teaching of their lower primary classes and will now have to wait until 21 September for them to return to school with all other schools.

– edeklerk@nepc.com.na

2020-09-14 10:34:21 | 14 hours ago