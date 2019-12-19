We are concerned about poverty: Motovac Staff Reporter Business Khomas

WINDHOEK - Motovac Namibia recently donated food parcels and other goodies to 18 families consisting of mostly women-headed households in Windhoek. These women are either unemployed or earn a small income derived from selling kapana.

In total Motovac Namibia donated to 35 families – 18 in Windhoek and 17 families in the northern part of the country.

Motovac marketing executive Isabel Bauleth said they ran a campaign for two months and two percent of all sales made on Fridays went towards the donation.

“We were concerned about the alarming rate of poverty reported in the media on a daily basis. Something struck our hearts and we are donating to 35 families – 18 households in the central area and 17 in the northern parts of the country,” said Bauleth.

One of the recipients is an unemployed resident of Omukwanangobe settlement, Angelika Philipus, who said she was in a dire situation in which she didn’t have any food to eat at home, hence she was appreciative of the donation.

“I am very thankful – you took me out of a difficult situation,” said Philipus who asked Motovac to continue assisting them.

Another recipient Johanna Kleopas said she was thankful beyond words.

Kleopas said the children at home “are very happy” and she thanked everyone who assisted her family of seven.

