Welsh legend McIntosh joins Welwitschias coaching unit

Otniel Hembapu

WINDHOEK – The Namibian senior rugby side, the Welwitschias, has bolstered its coaching department with the addition of Welsh legend Dale McIntosh to the technical division, with McIntosh’s arrival expected to further boost Namibia’s chances at this year’s World Cup in Japan.

Although the Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) is yet to confirm McIntosh’s appointment, British’s leading news broadcaster BBC late yesterday reported that the bulky former Wales flanker and currently forwards coach at Welsh giants Merthyr, is set to join fellow Welshman and Namibian head coach Phil Davies’ backroom.

The legendary McIntosh, who was born in New Zealand but chose to play for his adopted country of Wales, played for Pontypridd in a career which included two Tests for Wales in 1996 and 1997 after qualifying through residency.

Namibia are in Group B of the 2019 World Cup alongside reigning champions New Zealand, South Africa, Italy and Canada. The Welwitschias will be out in search of Namibia’s first ever World Cup win at the ninth edition of the world’s biggest rugby showpiece slated for Japan from September 20 to November 2.

The Welwitschias, who are ranked 23rd in the latest World Rugby rankings, are preparing to make a sixth successive World Cup appearance but coach Davies is eager to steer them to a historic first victory after 19 attempts at the world’s biggest rugby stage.

In England four years ago, the Welwitschias lost to Argentina, New Zealand and Tonga but picked up their first ever World Cup point in a narrow 17-16 defeat to Georgia in Exeter.

In preparation for Japan 2019, Namibia participated in this year’s World Rugby Nations Cup in Uruguay where they defeated the hosts but lost to Russia and Argentina XV. The Welwitschias are due to play up to three warm-up matches against as yet unconfirmed opponents ahead of their departure for Japan.

2019-07-19 13:38:46 21 hours ago