Welwitschias coach Thompson behind bars for theft…to remain in custody until May

WINDHOEK – Namibia senior rugby team, the Welwitschias, defense coach Roger Thompson, who was arrested on Sunday in connection with alleged housebreaking with intent to steal and theft as well as two other charges of using a vehicle without the owner’s consent, yesterday made his first appearance in court.

Thompson, a former U/20 national team mentor and defense coach for the country’s senior side until recently, yesterday appeared before Magistrate Ndapewa Celma Amadhila at the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court where he faced charges of theft, as well as using and driving a vehicle/s without the owners’ consent.

The 35-year old embattled rugby gaffer, who also played for the country’s senior team during his heyday, was yesterday informed by Magistrate Amadhila that the State objected to make provision for bail application on the grounds that investigations are still premature at this stage and there is fear if released on bail, the accused will interfere with investigations, adding that allowing Thompson to launch a bail application was not within the public’s interest at this stage.

Thompson will remain in custody until 10 May to allow more room for further investigation into the matter and also for him to secure legal representation, upon which he will then be allowed to make a formal bail application.

“Accused you have the right to bring a formal bail application to the court, during which you will have the opportunity to present your case for the granting of bail, by giving evidence under oath. You may also call witnesses to testify for your application. Upon evidence adduced, the court will consider all evidence before it and decide whether or not bail is to be granted and if so in which amount. Matter adjourned to 10 May 2019 for further investigation,” reads the court record file.

Further digging by New Era Sport late yesterday brought to the fore that Thompson stands accused of breaking into the offices of Namibia Rugby Limited (NRL), which is a commercial arm of the Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) with the intention of theft and to steal electronic items such as laptops.

This publication could however not establish whose vehicle/s Thompson drove without consent but it is understood that he drove and used vehicle/s on two different occasions without the consent of the owner/s and that led to charges being pressed against him.

2019-03-13 10:45:49 19 days ago