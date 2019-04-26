Welwitschias face Golden Lions tomorrow

WINDHOEK – Namibia’s second-string rugby side, the Windhoek Draught Welwitschias, will tomorrow kick off their 2019 SuperSport Rugby Challenge campaign with a crucial clash against visiting South African outfit Xerox Golden Lions at Windhoek’s Hage Geingob Stadium at 16h00.

In a change of competition format from previous years, the SuperSport Rugby Challenge will this year be split into two sections – North and South – with the top two teams from each section progressing to the semifinals.

To add more flavour to the already diverse venues that will see action, matches will be played at Namibia’s home base in Windhoek, while the Zimbabweans, playing in the competition for the first time and featuring in the South section, will use False Bay Rugby Club in Cape Town as their base for the duration of the tournament.

Defending champions, the Pumas, will spearhead the North Section alongside the Down Touch Griffons, Leopards, Blue Bulls, Namibia, Golden Lions XV, Griquas and Valke, while the South Section will consist of the Free State XV, Sharks XV, SWD Eagles, Western Province, Boland, EP Elephants, Border and Zimbabwe.

The SuperSport Rugby Challenge is the secondary domestic rugby union competition in South Africa, organised by the South African Rugby Union and featured all fourteen South African provincial unions plus Namibian side the Welwitschias and Zimbabwe. The inaugural season of the competition was in 2017 set up as the long-term successor of the Vodacom Cup competition.

The Windhoek Draught Welwitschias squad for Golden Lions: Front rowers: Jason Benadie, Andre Rademeyer, Gerhard Thirion, Niel van Muren, Calla Freygang, A J De Klerk. Back Five; Ruan Ludick, Mahepisa Tjeriko, Prince Goaseb, Rohan Kitshof, Thomasau Forbes, Max Katjijeko,

Leneve Damens (VC), Adriaan Booysen. Half Backs; JC Winkler, Eugene Jantjies, PW Steenkamp, Cliven Loubser. Outside Backs; Chris Arries, Darryl de la Harpe (c), Jander du Toit, PJ Walters, Oderich Mouton, Chrysander Botha and Macho Prinsloo.

