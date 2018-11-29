Welwitschias hail European Tour success

WINDHOEK – Senior members of the national senior rugby team, the Welwitschias, have hailed as a massive success their recent European Tour, which saw Namibia locking horns with the likes of Portugal, Russia and Spain.

During the European Tour, the Welwitschias lost their opening match 47-20 against Russia and went on to lose their second outing 34-13 Spain, but managed to bounce back in their last encounter beating Portugal 29-23 to bow out with their heads held high.

Speaking at a welcoming presser in the capital yesterday, Welwitschias captain Darryl de la Harpe said the tour was a massive success in many respects, especially in terms of giving needed exposure and an opportunity to rub shoulders and learn from their European counterparts.

“The tour was a success because there were certain things we wanted to achieve and do as a team and I think we did well as far as that. We also learned a lot during the tour and there are so many aspects we can take to next year’s World Cup. So we are really happy with the experience,” said De la Harpe.

Another senior member of the Welwitschias, Johann Tromp added that the tour was also beneficial as it served as an opportunity for them to work on their weaknesses and strengths.

“I also think, individually, we got a chance to see what our teammates can bring to the table and what we can do as a team to help each other improve individually.

But we had a few challenges with the weather that side, for instance it was very cold in Russia but then when we went to Portugal it was raining, and we are not used to such weathers back here at home. But otherwise it was a great learning experience for all of us,” said Tromp.

The players that were part of the 2018 European Tour are:

Andre Rademeyer; Casper Viviers; Desiderius Sethie; Jason Benade; AJ De Klerk; Obert Nortje; Niël Van Vuuren; Tjiuee Uanivi; Ruan Ludick; Adriaan Ludick; Thomasau Forbes; Max Katjijeko; Renaldo Bothma; Prince Goaseb; Rohan Kitshoff (Vice Captain); Damian Stevens; Wihan von Wielligh; Cliven Loubser; PW Steenkamp; Henrique Olivier; Darryl de la Harpe (Captain); JC Greyling; Janry Du Toit; Johann Tromp; Chrysander Botha; Chad Plato; TC Kisting and Justin Newman.

2018-11-29 10:22:35 1 months ago