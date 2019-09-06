Welwitschias take Southern Kings battle to the coast … in action tomorrow

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK - The 31-man squad to represent Namibia at this month’s Rugby World Cup in Japan will this weekend wrap up preparations for the global rugby showpiece when they face South African Pro14 league outfit Southern Kings at Walvis Bay for their third and final warm up match.

Namibia, who announced her final 31-man squad for Japan 2019 on Monday, last Saturday kept their World Cup preparations on track with a narrow 28-22 win over Kings during the first leg of their two-legged pre-World Cup friendlies at the Hage Geingob Stadium in the capital.

Last weekend’s victory over the Kings follows hot on the heels of last month’s resounding 43-0 win over the Sharks of South Africa, which was also part of Namibia’s preparatory matches.

With about two weeks left before the ball gets rolling in the East Asian country of Japan, the Welwitschias, as Namibia’s rugby fifteen are affectionately known, will tomorrow again be in action against the Kings at the coastal town of Walvis Bay as they put final touches to their World Cup preparation.

Welshman Phil Davies, who is Namibia’s head coach, announced a well assorted squad of youthful and experienced players for Japan, where the country will be out in search of an elusive first win at the World Cup – which will mark their sixth appearance since debuting in 1999.

As for this weekend, gaffer Davies will be out to try different combinations and formations with his newly assembled 31-man squad, as efforts to try and perfect Namibia’s Japan safari continues.

This year’s World Cup kicks off on the 20th of this month in Japan, with Namibia facing Italy on 20 September in their opening match, before taking on neighbours South Africa on 28 September and then reigning world champions New Zealand on 6 October. Namibia’s last group match will be against Canada on 13 October

Namibia’s 31-man World Cup squad: Forwards: Obert Nortje (Welwitschias), Louis van der Westhuizen (Welwitschias), Torsten van Jaarsveld (Bayonne/FRA), Aranos Coetzee (Free State Cheetahs/RSA), AJ de Klerk (Welwitschias), André Rademeyer (Welwitschias), Desiderius Sethie (Welwitschias), Nelius Theron (Leopards/RSA), Johan Retief (Leopards/RSA), Tjiuee Uanivi (Massy/FRA), PJ van Lill (Bayonne/FRA), Adriaan Booysen (Welwitschias), Wian Conradie (Welwitschias), Thomasau Forbes (Welwitschias), Prince Gaoseb (Welwitschias), Max Katjijeko (Welwitschias), Rohan Kitshoff (Welwitschias), Janco Venter (Jersey Reds/ENG). Backs (13): Helarius Kisting (Baia Mare/ROM), Lesley Klim (Ospreys/WAL), PJ Walters (Welwitschias), Chad Plato (Welwitschias), Johann Tromp (Welwitschias), Darryl de la Harpe (Welwitschias), Johan Deysel (Colomiers/FRA, capt), JC Greyling (Welwitschias), Justin Newman (Welwitschias), Janry du Toit (Welwitschias), Cliven Loubser (Welwitschias), Eugene Jantjies (Welwitschias), Damian Stevens (Boland Cavaliers/RSA).



