WIKA carnival kicks off with a bang 

WINDHOEK - A celebration of the annual 67th Windhoek Karneval, better known as WIKA, kicked off with a bang in the capital on Saturday at the Mega Centre.

WIKA is the largest carnival in Namibia, which takes place every year in March and April in Windhoek. The carnival has existed since 1952 and is organized by the “Carnival Society Windhoek 1952” under the ambit of Sports Club Windhoek.

The festival has a line-up of exciting events for this year, which will also continue with a “Prinzenball” celebration on Friday, and the Street Procession on Saturday. On Sunday, there will be a youth carnival and on April 10 an international evening with more activities on offer for coming days.

The festival will end with an after party on April 14.

Under the theme ‘Wika Konfetti. Alles Paletti’ the festival is proudly sponsored by the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group.

Chairman of the WIKA Committee, Holger Sircoulomb, thanked all the sponsors of this year’s event, including the O&L Group; Pick n Pay (PnP) Namibia; Windhoek Schlachterei; Weathermen & Co.; NBL; FNB Namibia; Air Namibia; KWV; Waldschmidt Eggs; Radio Wave; Namibia Media Holdings (NMH); Webtickets; Gondwana Collection; Seapride Foods; Jägermeister, and Fitch & Leedes.

More information and details on the 2019 event-programme is available at www.wika.na and the WIKA Facebook page. Tickets can be purchased online at www.webtickets.com.na or at any Pick n Pay store country-wide.

2019-04-01 09:31:31 6 hours ago