Windhoek Central Private School hosts Winter Fun Day

WINDHOEK – Last week Youth Corner’s Aletta Shikololo joined the learners of Windhoek Central Private School as they celebrated their annual Winter Fun Day.

The Winter Fun Day is a special day for the learners of Windhoek Central Private School who get to participate in different activities at the school ground and have fun before going for their mid-term break.

The principal at the school, Daniel Nhundu, explained that with this year’s Winter Fun Day they wanted to have something different and that is why they decided to have fundraising activities to collect money for the school’s air conditioners.

The Winter Fun Day also serves as a platform where learners at Windhoek Central Private School have fun but they are also taught entrepreneurship skills through the sale of snacks. They are furthermore taught how to be kind and helpful to less privileged children through the donation of pre-owned items, said Nhundu.

“With this year’s event we also managed to collect pre-owned clothes from our learners to donate to the less privileged children on the streets and also to rural schools,” added Nhundu.

2019-07-03 09:43:17 20 hours ago