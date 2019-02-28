Windhoek City Runners Club, NamibRE to host Ya Toivo Social Run

WINDHOEK - The Windhoek City Runners Club in collaboration with NamibRE will be hosting a social run in honour of Namibia’s late liberation struggle icon Andimba Toivo ya Toivo under the appellation “Ya Toivo Social Run”.

The first-ever Ya Toivo Social Run will take place this weekend to honour and celebrate the times and life of ya Toivo, who is one of the torch bearers of Namibia’s independence.

The event was initiated as a befitting tribute and recognition to commemorate ya Toivo for his enormous contribution towards the liberation of Namibia and this weekend was deliberately chosen to coincide with ya Toivo’s release date from Robben Island prison, which was on 1 March 1984.

As part of the initiative, the participants will be required to run through Andimba Toivo ya Toivo Street in Windhoek’s Southern Industrial Area, as part of the running route. Ya Toivo will always be recognized as an anti-apartheid activist who served 20 years in prison.

He will also be remembered as an adamant fitness fanatic as reflected by his days at the gym. Through the example set by ya Toivo, organisers of the run have echoed the words of Robert Kennedy: “physical fitness is basic to all forms of excellence and to a strong, confident nation”.

General Event Information:

Date: 02 March 2019

Start & Finish: Dr Agostinho Neto Park (former Ausspannplatz Municipal Park)

DISTANCES & FEES

21.1 KM - N$100

10 KM -N$ 80

5 KM -N$ 50

Race number Collection: Friday, 01 March 2019 at Dr Agostinho Neto Park from 16h00.

Register here: https://windhoekcityrunnersclub.com/event/ya-toivo-social-run-54.html

For enquiries: Contact Frans Amakali 0811496930

