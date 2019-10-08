Woman accused of killing boyfriend granted bail

WINDHOEK - A woman who allegedly butchered to death her live-in boyfriend in Katutura in May was granted bail when she made an appearance in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Magistrate Johannes Shuuveni released Dominika Hamutenya, 32, on bail of N$2 000. The court did not impose any conditions that Hamutenya needs to abide by as part of her release from police custody.

However, the court warned her that failure to appear in court for her next scheduled court appearance will result in a warrant of arrest being issued against her.

The prosecution is charging Hamutenya with a count of murder read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act.

The prosecution says Hamutenya fatally stabbed Mathias Mukonda Ntjamba, 32, with a knife, instantly causing his death.

The brutal incident occurred in the couple’s home in Windhoek’s informal settlement of Okahandja Park on the night of 14 May.

It is alleged Hamutenya used a kitchen knife to stab Ntjamba once in the chest, but she allegedly informed the police that she used a fork.

The couple reportedly had an argument prior to the fatal stabbing.

It is alleged that Hamutenya stabbed Ntjamba on the bed and pushed him down on the floor where he was found.

According to relatives, who resided in the same yard with the couple, the two were in a tumultuous relationship in which they frequently fought and Hamutenya would always overpower Ntjamba.

Relatives further stated that Hamunyela had previously hacked Ntjamba four times with a panga on various occasions. After the incident Hamutenya was found in the shack by relatives with blood on her legs and feet.

As a result Hamutenya was arrested and has been in police custody after the court refused to release her on bail, citing that investigations into her case are still an infancy stage. Furthermore, the offence she faces is of a serious nature and such cases of gender-based violence are prevalent in the country. Magistrate Shuuveni postponed the matter to 29 January 2020 to give the police ample time to finalise their investigation.





2019-10-08 07:16:54 1 hours ago