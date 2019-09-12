Woman accused of killing boyfriend still without a lawyer

WINDHOEK – The woman who was arrested nearly three months ago for allegedly butchering her live-in boyfriend to death is still without a lawyer.

The accused, Dominica Mweengere Hamunyela, 32, made an appearance in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court yesterday without a lawyer. The court informed Hamunyela that it would be wise for her to get legal representation as the charge that she is facing is of a serious nature.

Hamunyela informed the court that she has approached the Directorate of Legal Aid for a state-funded lawyer.

The prosecution is charging Hamunyela with a count of murder read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act.

The charge stems from the incident that occurred in their shack in Windhoek’s informal settlement of Okahandja Park on the night of May 14.

The prosecution is charging that Hamunyela fatally stabbed Mathias Mukonda Ntjamba, 32, with a knife, instantly causing his death.

It is alleged Hamunyela used a kitchen knife to stab Ntjamba once in the chest, but she allegedly said she used a fork.

The couple reportedly had an argument prior to the fatal stabbing.

It is alleged that Hamunyela stabbed Ntjamba on the bed and pushed him down on the floor where he was found.

According to relatives, who resided in the same yard with the couple, the two were in a tumultuous relationship in which they frequently fought and Hamunyela would always overpower Ntjamba. Relatives further stated that Hamunyela had previously hacked Ntjamba four times with a panga on various occasions. Hamunyela was found in the shack by relatives with blood on her legs and feet.

As a result Hamunyela was arrested and has been in police custody after the court refused to release her on bail citing that investigations into her case are still an infancy stage. Furthermore, the offence she is facing is of a serious nature and such cases of gender-based violence are prevalent in the country.

Hamunyela is expected to return to court on September 20.

