Woman accused of killing her pensioner lover gets bail

WINDHOEK – The Katutura Magistrate’s Court yesterday released on bail a woman who was in custody for allegedly killing her pensioner lover.

The accused, Victoria Goreses, 21, was granted bail in the amount of N$1 000 when she made an appearance before Magistrate Namwenyo Shikalepo.

As part of her release, the court ordered Goreses to report herself every Monday and Friday at the Wanaheda police station.

Goreses had been detained at the police station since her arrest in February 2018 for the death of her boyfriend Sakava Nathame, 70. Nathame died on February 25, 2018 from multiple stab wounds inflicted all over his body.

The prosecution is charging Goreses with a count of murder.

It is alleged that the couple got into an argument that got physical and Goreses allegedly took a knife and stabbed Nathame multiple times. Allegedly, the couple were arguing about fidelity matters, as Nathame had accused Goreses of being an unfaithful partner.

During her preliminary appearance, Goreses took a no guilty plea, citing that she was acting in self-defence when she stabbed Nathame.

Last year, Goreses had to undergo mental observation on the state’s request as she appeared to be disoriented and out of touch during her first appearance in court. The state wanted to know if Goreses was fit to stand trial or whether she was suffering from a mental illness or defect at the time of the commissioning of the crime. However, according to her medical report, she is fit to stand trial and can be held accountable for her alleged actions. The report concluded that although she indicated that she acted in self-defence, she did not appear to be remorseful for what she had done. Goreses will return to court on September 10 after the court postponed her case for the docket that was not at court.

