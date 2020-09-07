Woman allegedly raped by boyfriend, cousin

WALVIS BAY – A Karibib man and his cousin were arrested over the weekend after they allegedly took turns to rape the man’s girlfriend on Friday evening.

The boyfriend allegedly also stabbed the victim in her right buttock to intimidate and stop her from reporting the rape case to the police.

The incident allegedly happened at the Old Location suburb of Karibib at the couple’s residence.

Crime investigations coordinator for Erongo Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu in his crime briefing on Saturday said the trio were out drinking and returned to the couple’s home late Friday evening.

Iikuyu said the woman fell asleep shortly after their arrival at home – only to wake up with her boyfriend’s cousin having sexual intercourse with her.

“Her boyfriend was allegedly watching how she was being raped while being asleep,” Iikuyu said.

She allegedly started screaming when she realised what was happening, resulting in her boyfriend’s cousin running out without his clothes.

The boyfriend then took the clothes to the cousin, threatening to kill his girlfriend with a spear when she said she would report the rape to the police.

“He threw the spear at her, but it missed her. He then followed her outside and stabbed her with it below the right buttock. She sustained an open wound,” Iikuyu added.

The two men are now facing charges ranging from rape and assault, all read with the Combating of Domestic Violence Act – as well as a charge of defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

They are expected to appear in the Karibib Magistrate’s Court today.

- edeklerk@nepc.com.na

