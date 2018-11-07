Woman arrested for suspected abortion

WINDHOEK - A 41- year-old woman suspected of having aborted her unborn baby last month has been arrested in Havana informal settlement.

The crime was discovered by neighbours, who knew the suspect was about six months pregnant and they realised that she was no longer pregnant and they immediately informed the police who acted on the information received.

It is alleged the body of the baby was found buried on November 4 ,2018 at the settlement, behind the room where the accused lives, stated police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi. The accused was taken to the hospital but she refused to be seen or examined by the doctor. “She was arrested and police investigation continues,” said Kanguatjivi

In unrelated matter, police at Uudhiya village in Omuthiya opened a rape case after a four-year who was left asleep in the house by the grandmother who went to fetch firewood was allegedly defiled by her neighbour.

“The suspect, 18, allegedly then entered the room and had sexual intercourse with the victim under coercive circumstances,” said Kanguatjivi. The incident happened on Friday at about 18h00. The suspect was expected to appear in court yesterday.

In a similar case, another rape case was opened after a 40-year-old woman from Oniipa was allegedly raped, after her boyfriend had sexual intercourse without her consent when the suspect came to visit her. The incident happened on Friday around 22h00 at Onamulunga village. Kanguatjivi said the incident happened in the woman’s sleeping room. The suspect has been arrested and he was also expected to have appeared on yesterday in the Ondangwa Magistrate’s Court.

