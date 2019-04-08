Woman denies killing 70-year-old boyfriend

WINDHOEK - A 21-year-old woman who has been in police custody on suspicion that she stabbed her 70-year-old lover multiple times to death last year has denied having a hand in his death.

Taking the stand in Katutura Magistrate’s Court last week, Victoria Goreses took a no-guilty plea to a charge of murder. Goreses stands accused of inflicting multiple stab wounds that ended Sakava Nathame’s life on February 25, 2018. The onus is on the state to prove that Goreses unlawfully and intentionally killed Nathame on the date in question, her legal team said.

The tragic incident took place on Ongava Street in Okuryangava, Windhoek. It is alleged that the two got into an argument after Nathame accused Goreses of being unfaithful. The argument got physical and Goreses allegedly took a knife and stabbed Nathame multiple times.

In her defence, Goreses said that she was acting in self-defence when she stabbed Nathame on that fateful date.

Goreses had to undergo mental observation on the state’s request, as she appeared to be disoriented and out of touch during her first appearance in court. The state wanted to find out if Goreses is fit to stand trial, and if she was suffering from a mental illness or defect at the time the alleged crime was committed.

However, according to her medical report, she is fit to stand trial and can be held accountable for her alleged actions. The report concluded that although she indicated that she acted in self-defence, she did not appear to be remorseful for what she had done.

Having tendered preliminary plea, Goreses’ docket will be forwarded to the prosecutor-general for decision. The prosecutor-general will have to decide whether to prosecute and what charges to prosecute Goreses on. Magistrate Namwenyo Shikalepo postponed the case to April 24 awaiting the prosecutor’s decision.

