Woman denies killing lover, seeks second mental evaluation

A 23-year-old woman, who is accused of stabbing her 70-year-old lover multiple times to death in 2018, has denied causing his death.

Victoria Gorases made the submission at the beginning of her trial yesterday in the Windhoek Regional Court.

Gorases, who took a no guilty plea to the charge of murder, shouted that she did not kill her boyfriend.

Gorases is accused of killing Sakava Nathame.

Nathame died on 25 February 2018 from multiple stab wounds inflicted all over his body.

Before the start of the trial, Gorases’ defence lawyer Kobby Muyumbano brought an application that his client is not in a good mental state and she would not be able to understand the proceedings, as she seemed disoriented.

“We are requesting that the accused be sent for mental evaluation. My client has a mental disorder and has been taking medication since 2016. She is not the only one that suffers from a mental disorder in her family,” said Muyumbano.

Although Gorases was already evaluated, Muyumbano said they are disputing the content of the psychiatric evaluation report that was done in 2018. Dr Lahja Hamunyela, a psychiatrist at Windhoek Central Hospital and one of the psychologists who evaluated Gorases between 27 June 2018 and 26 July 2018 testified that Gorases is fit to stand trial and can understand court proceedings.

Hamunyela informed the court that although Gorases suffers from bipolar type one disorder and is on medication, she is fit to be tried for her alleged crime.

“During the observation, she was able to recount past events and did not show any signs of speech coherent or any signs of pathology. We did not even observe any abnormalities,” explained Hamunyela.

According to Hamunyela, Gorases informed her that on the date in question she and the deceased had an argument. The deceased was allegedly accusing Gorases of being unfaithful in the relationship. The argument allegedly got heated and Gorases grabbed the knife and stabbed the deceased multiple times with it.

Hamunyela further informed the court that, Gorases recalled that their son found her on top of the deceased.

Although having a recollection of the incident, Gorases allegedly did not show any remorse for what she has done.

“She told me that she stabbed the deceased in self-defence,” narrated Hamunyela.

Magistrate Vanessa Stanley is set to give a ruling today on whether to continue with the trial or send Gorases for a second psychiatric evaluation.

