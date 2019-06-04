Woman fatally battered with spade by ex-lover

WINDHOEK – A forty-year-old woman was battered to death with a spade, allegedly by her ex-lover in the early hours of yesterday morning in Rehoboth.

The victim, Wilfrieda Saron died on the spot after she was attacked by her 37-year-old former boyfriend with a spade.

According to Namibian police (Nampol) spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi, the deceased was walking home with her mother and daughter from church service when they were viciously attacked with a spade by the suspect.

It is alleged the suspect followed the deceased who was in the company of her mother and daughter at Block E, Rehoboth around 01h00 and 01h30 in the morning.

A police report indicated when they noticed they were been followed by the suspect, the deceased’s mother told the deceased’s daughter to run and call her uncle.

“The suspect caught up with the two women and seriously assaulted both of them with a spade on their heads and he ran away. One was so badly injured that she died on the spot and the other was rushed to St. Mary’s Hospital,” explained Kanguatjivi.

According to police investigations, the deceased ended the relationship with the suspect a week ago and was in a new relationship.

Kanguatjivi added that the 37-year-old suspect has been arrested and police investigations into the brutal incident are ongoing.

In an unrelated matter, the police in Rehoboth arrested a man who burnt down his ex-wife’s home on Saturday night. It is alleged that the former couple had an argument over a cellular phone.

The suspect was so enraged that he set his ex-wife’s home on fire causing extensive damage estimated at N$500 000.

The house is situated on Block B, Rehoboth.

The suspect has been arrested and the police are conducting further investigations into the matter.



