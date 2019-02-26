Woman in the soup over cannabis products

SWAKOPMUND - A Swakopmund woman was arrested over the weekend for allegedly manufacturing cannabis oil and being found in possession of at least 71 weed plants.

She was denied bail yesterday during her first court appearance. Sharon Antoinette Green, 57, who was arrested on Saturday evening in Kramersdorf, faces charges related to possession and dealing in drugs.

Police confiscated 71 plants of about 3.5 kilograms, 26 grams of cannabis as well as oil with an estimated value of about N$22 000 from her residence in Kramersdorf in Swakopmund late on Saturday afternoon.

On Monday shortly after bail was denied by Magistrate Conchita Olivier, the suspect told the court that not a single weed leaves her house as she only plants the prohibited plant for medicinal purposes.

“My husband is suffering from a life-threatening disease and I treat it with cannabis oil. I am not dealing in drugs,” Green explained.

Green also informed the court that her husband who was also in court and moved around with a mobile aid, needs care and cannot be left alone.

Green’s illegal cannabis gardening came to light after Nampol and the neighbourhood watch stopped and searched her 20-year-old son on Saturday.

He was found with 8 grams of marijuana with a street value of N$80. Her son whilst questioned allegedly led the police to their residence where his mother was questioned and arrested.

She was however informed the state opposed bail due to the seriousness of the case and that cannabis was indeed an illegal drug in Namibia, unlike in South Africa where it has been legalised and can be used for medicinal purposes. Her case was postponed to March 20 for further investigation and for Green to apply for a lawyer. Her son is yet to appear in court.





