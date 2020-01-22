Woman ‘kicked to death’ in Oshikoto

OMUTHIYA - A mother of six was last week allegedly kicked to death by her boyfriend, who is also the father of her children.

The incident happened at Ombili foundation farm in Oshikoto Region on Thursday, following a heated argument, according to the police.

The police regional crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Naomi Katjiua said the deceased was killed at her mother’s house.

It is alleged that after the argument, the victim, Petrina Sheefeni, 37, left their home where she lives with the suspect and went to her mother’s house, and the suspect followed her.

“The suspect kicked her once on the abdomen, she fell on the ground and died on the spot,” stated Katjiua.

The suspect, Timo Kambuta, 32, has since been arrested and appeared in the Tsumeb Magistrate’s Court on Monday and he was denied bail.

On the same day, the police also opened an inquest docket after a five-year-old drowned in a pond in his grandfather’s mahangu field.

The victim was identified as Mwiithaneni Thomas.

The incident happened at Olambo in the Onyaanya constituency.

Furthermore, Katjiua said another inquest was registered on Sunday following a sudden death of a 38-year-old woman at Iikokola village.

The deceased, Helena Angolo, was found dead in her bedroom.

No foul play is suspected.

